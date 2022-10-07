The four-part documentary will focus on Flintoff, 44, as he reunites with some of the up and coming cricketers he helped discover in the first series, which aired earlier this year.

In the show, the former England and Lancashire all-rounder returned home to Preston on a mission to tap into the city’s untapped cricketing talent and help transform the lives of under-privileged teenagers.

The former international cricketer succeeded in creating a team from unlikely teenagers including 15 year-old Sean, who has attended several different schools, but it was a traumatised 16-year-old Afghanistan refugee called Adnan Miekhal, who has since been granted asylum, who stole the show.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff will return for a second four-part series of BBC's Field of Dreams

He was in Lancashire County Council foster care when he was discovered by BBC producers of the show and it was suggested he should join Freddie’s team. From first throw it was obvious he had talent.

Adnan travelled in the back of a lorry from Afghanistan to Calais by foot boat, truck and cars. In Calais he hid in an empty lorry and found his way to Preston. When he arrived here, he cut himself out of the lorry and handed himself in to the police.

Adnan’s foster parents Barry and Elaine said they are both very proud of him.

The Field of Dreams documentary helped Afghanistan refugee Adnan Miekhal gain asylum

Through the show Freddie proved that anyone, whatever their background, can find confidence, camaraderie and success playing the sport he loves.

His players’ stories captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country, with over 3.3 million viewers watching Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams in the first 30 days.

The series will catch up with players from the first series such as Sean, Ben and Adnan and find out who has kept up with the game. Filming will also capture how the fortunes of the cricket club Freddie transformed have changed. No date has been set for its return and it believed filming has not yet begun.

Flintoff said: “Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet! I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale.”