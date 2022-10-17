16-year-old Adnan Miekhal from Chorley has been shortlisted in the Young Achiever of the Year category, sponsored by Interfloor. Adnan, who plays for Wigan CC, was in Lancashire County Council foster care when he was discovered by producers for Freddie’s latest BBC show. The young cricket star has since been granted asylum in the UK.

What are the Active Lancashire Awards?

Previously known as the Lancashire Sports Awards, the Active Lancashire Awards celebrate achievements in sport and physical activity across the county.

Adnan Miekhal (pictured on Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams) has been shortlisted for an Active Lancashire Award.

Has anyone else from Preston and Chorley been shortlisted?

As well as Adnan, many other groups and individuals form Preston and surrounding areas have been named as finalists. See below:

UCLan (Active Workplace of the Year)

Preston cricket star Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s in his hit show Field of Dreams.

Chorley Infernos (Club of the Year)

Jack Durcan from Chorley (Coach of the Year)

Jayne Billington from Preston (Coach of the Year)

Sheila McCully from Chorley (Contribution to Active Communities- Individual)

Victoria Danson from Chorley (Health and Wellbeing Award)

Sue Penrith from Preston (Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award)

St Josephs Withnell Primary School in Chorley (Primary School of the Year)

St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Preston (Primary School of the Year)

St Michaels CE Academy in Chorley (Secondary School of the Year)

Christ The King Catholic High School in Preston (Secondary School of the Year)

Lancashire TAAG from Chorley (Uniting Lancashire Award)

Simon Brewer from Chorley (Volunteer of the Year)

Sophie Tack from Preston (Volunteer of the Year)

Nathan Holmes from Preston (Young Achiever of the Year)

What is the full Active Lancashire Awards shortlist?

