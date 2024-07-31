Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston cricketing star Freddie Flintoff could be set to speak publicly for the first time about the impact of his horror Top Gear crash.

Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff has suggested he could speak in a forthcoming TV series about the car crash in which he suffered life-changing injuries two years ago.

The father of four and former England all-rounder was badly hurt in an accident while filming an episode of the motoring programme Top Gear, of which he was a presenter, in December 2022 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old has not spoken to the media about the incident but has returned to public life over the past year, first as a member of the England backroom team and now as head coach of The Hundred team Northern Superchargers.

A newly released image from Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams On Tour. Bottom row: Ben, Kyle, Eli, Sean, Freddie, Finn, Hemi, Dylan. Top row: Adnan, Harrison, Josh,South Shore. Credit: BBC | BBC/South Shore Productions/Anirudh Agarwal

Freddie, whose facial scars are still visible, has hinted he could open up on the matter in a trailer for 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour', which it has been announced will air on the BBC later this summer.

The documentary follows on from a first series in 2022 in which Flintoff moulded a group of unlikely teenagers from his hometown of Preston into a cricket team. This time they are due to tour India.

In the trailer, Flintoff says: "I wanted the boys to learn to be outside their comfort zone... but something happened which changed my life forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A narrator then adds: "This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn't happen."

Freddie had largely focused on his TV career since retiring from cricket but his recent return to the game has seen him linked with the England one-day coaching position.

The national side are looking for a new white-ball head coach following the decision of Matthew Mott to stand down on Tuesday.