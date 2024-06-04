Where Preston's biggest stars went to school including Freddie Flintoff, Jordan North & Ranvir Singh

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST

Have you ever wondered where Preston’s biggests celebrtities went to school? We’ve got you covered..

The city of Preston can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of sport, TV and music.

Prestonians like Freddie Flintoff, Ranvir Singh and Phil Jones may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Preston went to school...

Pictured (top left clockwise): Freddie Flintoff, Jordan North, Ranvir Singh, Phil Jones

1. Where Preston's biggest stars went to school

The Preston born cricketer and TV presenter attended Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School

2. Freddie Flintoff

The radio presenter moved to Preston when he was 11 and attended Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston's College

3. Jordan North

The Preston born broadcaster attended Woodlands Primary School and Kirkham Grammar School

4. Ranvir Singh

