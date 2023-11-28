Jeremy Clarkson has said that anyone who took over from Freddie Flintoff to host Top Gear would be seen as a ‘heartless t**t’.

The English television presenter and journalist, best known for the motoring programmes Top Gear and The Grand Tour also complained that following the retired cricket player's crash in December 2022 the ramped up health and safety precautions would make any revival of Top Gear boring.

Writing in his column in The Sun he said: "Sure, the producers could try to find a replacement. But would you want that gig? Really?#

"Because not only would you come across as a heartless t***, you’d be on a show that was written and produced every week by a newly invigorated and all-powerful health and safety department.

Clarkson’s comments follow on from news that the BBC would not be renewing Top Gear for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Freddie’s horror crash whilst filming a scene for the BBC show took place in December 2022, resulting in the suspension of filming for the entire series pending an investigation.

Filming was later fully cancelled, at a reported cost of £5 million, leaving the future of Top Gear in serious doubt, whilst Freddie also stepped down from his presenting role in March 2023.

Flintoff (pictured) decided to quit the show after being involved in a high-speed crash in a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 which does not contain airbags. The TV star was reportedly left with broken ribs and facial injuries after being airlifted to hospital

