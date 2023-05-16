News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Freddie Flintoff: bulldozers ‘seen at Top Gear test track’ after Flintoff horror crash

Preston-born cricket and television star Andrew Flintoff is “lucky to be alive” after crashing a high-powered while filming a stunt on Top Gear.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 16th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:04 BST

Reports have emerged suggesting Top Gear’s famed test track could be sold off to developers after Andrew Flintoff’s horror crash at the site.

It comes after the former England cricketer, 45, was airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs after a collision at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey last December while filming the car show which left him “lucky to be alive” and "seriously emotionally and physically affected". Reports have since emerged that he is ‘quitting the show’, and will be off air until next year, while the BBC has confirmed his recovery is a priority over filming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC had already shared that production will not continue on the newest series of Top Gear amid an investigation into the accident. However, The Sun has reported that the BBC has accepted a bid from housing developers to dismantle the track to make way for a housing estate.

Flintoff was announced, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear in October 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. The Sun is reported that the show's famed test track is to be sold to housing developersFlintoff was announced, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear in October 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. The Sun is reported that the show's famed test track is to be sold to housing developers
Flintoff was announced, ahead of the show’s 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear in October 2018 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. The Sun is reported that the show's famed test track is to be sold to housing developers
Most Popular
Read More
Preston celebrities when they were young, including Jordan North, Freddie Flinto...

There have been plans to turn the site into a 2,600-home village with school and community facilities since 2005, the paper reports. An insider told The Sun: “Dunsfold is synonymous with Top Gear, it’s a huge part of the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But allowing the site to be sold off is a damning statement for the series’ future. There’s been mounting pressure for some years for the aerodrome site to be regenerated, but attempts have been resisted. But after Freddie’s crash there’s a feeling that perhaps it’s time to put the show to bed and avoid any more potentially devastating crashes. It’s a real blow for fans.”

In March 2023, the BBC shared a statement apologising to Flintoff following the incident. It read: "BBC Studios have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on MillgateTop Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate
Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris used several parts of Wigan for one of their episodes, including the Three Sisters Race Circuit and the Grand Arcade multi-storey car park on Millgate
Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while filming for the show (Credit: Getty Images)Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while filming for the show (Credit: Getty Images)
Top Gear presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while filming for the show (Credit: Getty Images)
Related topics:Freddie FlintoffPrestonBBCSurreyEngland