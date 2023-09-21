Foxton Centre’s Avenham base forced to close due to RAAC presence
The Foxton Centre’s youth and community centre in Knowsley Street, Avenham, has been closed off following structural surveys which found the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) in roof panels. The youth centre, which was built in 1969, has roof panels which are ‘presenting a danger of collapse’ according to the charity.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, CEO Jeff Marsh said they were very sad to close with immediate effect but were left with no choice.
He said: "We have taken this drastic action following professional advice as we have discovered that we have RAAC roof panels and that these panels are not in good condition presenting a danger of collapse.
"This situation would have been a disaster for the charity if it had happened twelve months ago, however we are fortunate to have secured money for a new youth centre from the Youth Investment Fund. We were already well advanced with this project having secured planning permission in May and we were looking to demolish the old building in December 2023 and start construction in 2024. We have £2.2 million to build a state of the art centre for the local community in Avenham and can’t wait to get started.”He added: “We are speaking to the young people who use the centre and other community members about what will happen for the few weeks until our temporary building is available. “It’s sad that we can’t say a proper goodbye to our home of the last 50 years as we had a number of events planned to celebrate its history. However, we can look to a bright future with our new build”.
The Foxton’s services at Fox Street Day Centre, the women’s centre in New Hall Lane and the emergency homeless shelters across the city all remain open and operating.