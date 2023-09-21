"This situation would have been a disaster for the charity if it had happened twelve months ago, however we are fortunate to have secured money for a new youth centre from the Youth Investment Fund. We were already well advanced with this project having secured planning permission in May and we were looking to demolish the old building in December 2023 and start construction in 2024. We have £2.2 million to build a state of the art centre for the local community in Avenham and can’t wait to get started.”He added: “We are speaking to the young people who use the centre and other community members about what will happen for the few weeks until our temporary building is available. “It’s sad that we can’t say a proper goodbye to our home of the last 50 years as we had a number of events planned to celebrate its history. However, we can look to a bright future with our new build”.