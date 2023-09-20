The Devon-born brothers, whose expeditions include rowing across the Atlantic Ocean and traversing Greenland’s Ice Cap, will undertake the mammoth range anxiety-inducing road trip in MG’s newly unveiled all electric Cyberster a sports car with a 0-60 of 2.8 seconds. They set of earlier this month on their unique seven-month journey to Shanghai, and will stop off in Chorley tomorrow (Thursday), before moving on to Stockport and Liverpool. The duo, who have rowed the Atlantic, climbed Europe's highest peak in Ernest Shackleton-era kit, and cycled thousands of kilometers to the center point of South America, always take tampons and super glue with them on expeditions to help with things such as cuts and bleeds.