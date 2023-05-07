Four day inquest to start into death of Chorley woman Margaret Hall
Preston Coroner’s Court will probe the death of an 89-year-old Chorley woman next week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 7th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
From 10am on Tuesday, May 9, a four-day inquest will begin into the death of Margaret Mary Hall.
It will take place at County Hall in Pitt Street, Preston.
An inquest is an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a death.
It aims to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, in order for their death to be registered.
For more information email [email protected]