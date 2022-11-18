David Eric Boardman, 68, of Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus, who has not entered a plea, is accused of money laundering from Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme over a period of seven years.It is alleged that on or before March 16, 2009, at an unknown location as a trustee or manager of an occupational pension scheme namely Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme, a scheme established by Marcus Worthington and Company Limited, Mr Boardman invested £200,000 of scheme resources into an unknown account.