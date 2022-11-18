News you can trust since 1886
Former trustee of pension scheme to face Preston Crown Court accused of money laundering

A Preston man accused of taking money from a firm he worked at amounting to over £1m and depositing it into an unknown account will appear at Preston Crown Court next Tuesday.

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

David Eric Boardman, 68, of Cabus Nook Lane, Cabus, who has not entered a plea, is accused of money laundering from Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme over a period of seven years.It is alleged that on or before March 16, 2009, at an unknown location as a trustee or manager of an occupational pension scheme namely Worthington Employee Pension Top-up Scheme, a scheme established by Marcus Worthington and Company Limited, Mr Boardman invested £200,000 of scheme resources into an unknown account.

It is also alleged that on or before December 21, 2009, he invested a further £140,000 of scheme resources into an unknown location. On other occasions it is alleged he invested £70,000, £430,000, £110,000 and £700,000 of scheme resources. He is to appear at Preston Crown Court next Tuesday.

