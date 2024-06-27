Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Taylor Gidley has been crowned Miss Lancashire.

The 21-year-old former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, who now lives in Padiham, will go forward to compete for the title of Miss Great Britain in October. Taylor was crowned in a red carpet ceremony at Burnley’s Crow Wood Hotel.

Taylor’s mum, Leah Gidley, said: “I am so proud of Taylor. She entered the pageant initially for a bit of fun and to see what it was all about. But she realised she could encourage other girls and women to be more confident, no matter who they are or what background they are from.”

Burnley's Taylor Gidley, who has won the title of Miss Lancashire, with her proud mum Leah