Former Preston nursery school could become home for adults with mental health and learning difficulties

A children’s nursery which suddenly closed could be turned into a care home for six adults with mental health and/or learning difficulties.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Cedar PropCo Holdings Limited has applied for a Lawful Development Certificate to use Fulwood Lodge in Longsands Lane in this way.

The building is known to thousands of families as the base for the former First Steps Nursery until its closure in August 2022 due to lack of staff.

The building was auctioned off in March, with a guide price of £550,000.

When the building was used by First Steps nursery and pre-schoolWhen the building was used by First Steps nursery and pre-school
In July, the Post revealed how applicant James Hill sought to change of use of the former nursery into a single residential dwelling featuring five bedrooms with a gym and games room, that that now appears to have been superseded.

What kind of care home is planned?

In a planning statement, Cedar PropCo Holding’s agent says that the property would be occupied by six adults with mental health and/or learning difficulties, some of which could be complex.

They say the property would be secured with door keypad locks and all residents would be supervised at all times on the premises and in the garden area.

A planning statement says: “Residents would not leave the premises without being under supervision.”

No carers would sleep at the property, instead the care would be provided 24 hours a day, with carers working shifts 8am to 10pm and 10pm to 8am.

Each of the residents would have their own en-suite bedroom which includes a living space. The property will consist of a communal kitchen and living area, along with an assisted bathroom.

They would be encouraged to mix in communal areas throughout the day.

The statement adds: "Staff would not be nurses and the premises would not be nursing registered; however, they would be NVQ trained healthcare standard.

"When not providing care, the staff would undertake normal household chores.

"There will be a maximum of nine staff on site during the day with only seven staff members present overnight. There is sufficient parking available on the property’s driveway to accommodate staff parking during the day and overnight. Parking will therefore not impact the highway."

