News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Preston nursery that shut down suddenly could be turned into a five-bed home with a gym and games room

A children’s nursery which suddenly closed could soon be turned into a five-bedroomed house with a gym and games room.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

Fulwood Lodge in Longsands Lane, Fulwood, was the base for the former First Steps Nursery until its closure in August 2022.

The building was auctioned off in March, with a guide price of £550,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now agent WSP has been instructed by applicant James Hill to prepare an application for the change of use into a single residential dwelling.

The former children's nursery in FulwoodThe former children's nursery in Fulwood
The former children's nursery in Fulwood
Most Popular

In an application to Preston City Council, WSP state: “The nursey use would have created substantial journeys to and from the premises every weekday, including those dropping off and picking up children as well as staff members.

"This application proposes the conversion of the former nursery into a single dwelling. The proposed use will result in a significant decrease in traffic to and from the property and therefore, the proposal will have a positive impact on the local transport network compared with the previous use.”

Nursery closure

Last August, unable to secure staff for the new term in the following September, the nursery said it would not be able to safely offer quality childcare, even on quieter days, and the decision was made to close its doors for good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and may I say how sorry I am that this situation has arisen,” said owner Mike Melville.

Mr Melville said the difficulty in finding staff was a ‘nationwide issue’ affecting nurseries across the UK and said First Steps had to rely on agency staff on a daily basis.

Related topics:PrestonJames HillFulwoodPreston City Council