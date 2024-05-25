13 celebrities you may not have realised were from South Ribble inc Phil Jones & John Thompson

By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th May 2024, 14:47 BST

South Ribble is home to towns and villages such as Leyland, Penwortham, Walton-le-Dale and Longton and between them, they can boast a whole host of famous residents.

From musicians to actors,sport stars to comedians, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in South Ribble.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 13 famous faces you may not have known were from South Ribble and included some information about what makes them so well known.

Phil Jones, John Thomson, Peter Purves and Wade Barrett are the most searched for celebrities from South Ribble on Google.

1. Famous faces from South Ribble

The former footballer and current Manchester United coach may have been born in Preston but he grew up in Leyland, attending school there.

2. Phil Jones

The comedian and actor grew up in New Longton

3. John Thomson

The former Blue Peter presenter was born in New Longton

4. Peter Purves

