From musicians to actors,sport stars to comedians, numerous celebrities were either born in or grew up in South Ribble.

Whilst some of these stars have been very vocal about their Lancashire roots, others may have totally slipped your notice.

So below we have collected 13 famous faces you may not have known were from South Ribble and included some information about what makes them so well known.

1 . Famous faces from South Ribble Phil Jones, John Thomson, Peter Purves and Wade Barrett are the most searched for celebrities from South Ribble on Google.

2 . Phil Jones The former footballer and current Manchester United coach may have been born in Preston but he grew up in Leyland, attending school there.

3 . John Thomson The comedian and actor grew up in New Longton