Fleabag: award-winning BBC show to hit The Stage Door in Longridge

This Thursday The Stage Door in Longridge will be holding two screenings of the critically acclaimed one-woman stage show ‘Fleabag’ by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
By Emma Downey
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

The screenings are live recordings from the performance of the show at The National Theatre, and have been released in partnership with venues across the UK that meet the National Theatre’s standard of requirements for broadcast. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. guinea pig themed café, which is in dire economic straits. She might be willing to prostitute herself to save the café, if society didn’t deem this highly immoral. To add insult to injury, her boyfriend Harry has left her, and her conviction that he’ll be back within a fortnight is slowly waning. She could ask her sister for the money, but they’re not all that close, in part due to the demands of family life.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

This Thursday (June 15) The Stage Door in Longridge will be holding two screenings of the critically acclaimed one-woman stage show ‘Fleabag’ by Phoebe Waller-BridgeThis Thursday (June 15) The Stage Door in Longridge will be holding two screenings of the critically acclaimed one-woman stage show ‘Fleabag’ by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Stage Door boasts a huge screen that fills an entire wall in the venue and a state-of-the-art sound system that will allow the viewer to be fully immersed in the performance and feel like they are really at the live show.

To book tickets visit: www.stagedoor.bar.

You can also contact The Stage Door’s Mark Shepherd on: 01772 954765.

Fleabag is a comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedyFleabag is a comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy
