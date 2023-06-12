The screenings are live recordings from the performance of the show at The National Theatre, and have been released in partnership with venues across the UK that meet the National Theatre’s standard of requirements for broadcast. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. guinea pig themed café, which is in dire economic straits. She might be willing to prostitute herself to save the café, if society didn’t deem this highly immoral. To add insult to injury, her boyfriend Harry has left her, and her conviction that he’ll be back within a fortnight is slowly waning. She could ask her sister for the money, but they’re not all that close, in part due to the demands of family life.