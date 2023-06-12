Ronald Clarke, a former Britain's Got Talent finalist, is one of five donors from across England being honoured for their commitment to saving lives by having their likeness captured in the striking 20-foot high mural in London’s Stockwell Hall of Fame.

Ronald, 63, from Fulwood, is no stranger to the limelight after his appearance in BGT as a member of the B-Positive Choir - a band of singers who use their musical talents to encourage people to give blood.

The official choir of the NHS Blood and Transplant service made it to the final in 2018 and the following year sang in front of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey as part of the Royal Commonwealth Day celebrations.

Ronald giving another 'armful' to encourage others to donate.

"I've been donating blood for a few decades now," said Ronald who works for Lancashire County Council. "I enjoy the experience of donating blood as it's a very quick process and I know it'll always be of benefit to someone.

"I do like being able to go with friends to donate as it's a way of sharing a positive experience with a friend."

The mural as part of a major new NHS campaign appealing for more people from the black community to give blood.

Ronald has been giving blood for decades.

It comes as NHS Blood and Transplant reveals that more people than ever before of Black African and Black Caribbean heritage in the North West are saving lives by giving blood.

The number of regular donors of black heritage in the North West reached an all-time high of almost 1,405 in the year to April, while a further 579 gave blood for the first time - also a record. Both figures have doubled since 2017 when the NHS began appealing for black heritage donors.

Nationally people of black heritage are also giving blood in record numbers, however, the shortage remains critical. This year the NHS needs 12,000 new black heritage donors to meet the growing demand for ethnically matched blood for sickle cell patients who need regular transfusions to stay alive.

The 20ft high mural, featuring Ronald and created by renowned British street artist Dreph, will be unveiled today and remain on display to the public during National Blood Week.

Ronald with the B-Positive Choir which reached the final of Britain's Got Talent.

The campaign will run over three months and includes a TV advert featuring actor and comedian Michael Dapaah as well as adverts on radio and social media.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It is fantastic that more people of black heritage than ever before are saving lives by giving blood. But we urgently need more regular black heritage donors so that sickle cell patients can receive the best treatment.”

This year the NHS needs 140,000 new blood donors to grow and diversify the base of donors so blood and blood products can continue to be supplied to hospitals. Around 9,000 new plasma donors are also needed.

Blood donation can now save even more lives because the plasma can be recovered from the blood and made into a medicine which treats more than 50 disorders such as Kawasaki disease and myasthenia gravis.

Ronald is urging more donors of black heritage to give blood.

