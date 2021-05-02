First naked walk to be staged in Morecambe

Morecambe Bay. Picture by Janette Wright

It is due to take place in Morecambe on June 20 and is being organised by British Naturism and Guide Over Sands Trust,

Participants will stroll across Morecambe Bay, unencumbered by clothes.

The walk, expected to last around four hours and including a wade up to knee height, will be the first ever Naturist Walk across the Bay.

It is expected to begin at around 1.15pm.

There will be walking guides to instruct walkers about when to take clothes off and put them back on, as rules over public decency will have to be followed.

The walk will cost £23 to participate, with a 25 per cent discount for British Naturist members.