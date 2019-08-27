First look at Preston's new cinema

Designs for Preston’s cinema complex are to be fleshed out in new proposals for the city centre scheme.



The next application, to be tabled before city council planners, will include some of the finer details of the development.

Artists' impressions of the new Preston Market and cinema complex

The leisure complex, coming to the site of the former indoor market, also includes restaurants facing Preston Market Hall, a new public realm and a multi-storey car park.

Preston City Council (PCC), Muse Developments and Maple Grove are working in partnership to deliver the scheme with another planning application expected in the “coming months.”

Coun Matthew Brown, leader of PCC, said: “We are confident that there is a sustained demand for this scheme which will complement and strengthen the existing leisure and cultural offer across the city centre, including Preston Markets, the Harris and the Guild Hall, as well as the wide range of established independent businesses.”

Mike Horner, development director at Muse, added: “True regeneration is all about creating the right solution to meet the city’s needs, with the community absolutely at its heart.”

Karen Hirst, managing director at Maple Grove Developments, said: “We are proud to be playing a key role in the creation of a new vibrant night-time economy for Preston.”

Demolition of Preston’s former indoor market car park got under way earlier this year in mid-July. It makes way for a new multi-storey car park, cinema and leisure complex.