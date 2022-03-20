First day of spring 2022 - what is the spring equinox and when do the clocks go forward?

Today (Sunday, March 20) is the spring equinox – officially the first day of the new season – which means we can now look forward to lighter nights, warmer weather and the blossoming of our beautiful Lancashire countryside.

But did you know there are actually two different dates for the beginning of the season?

Here’s everything you need to know about spring, including the difference between astronomical and meteorological spring.

When is spring?

How the beginning of spring is defined all depends on whether you’re following the astronomical or meteorological calendar.

The Met Office explains: “Astronomical seasons refer to the position of Earth’s orbit in relation to the Sun, considering equinoxes and solstices.

“This is due to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth’s rotational axis concerning its orbit around the Sun.

“Since the seasons vary in length, the start date of a new season can fall on different days each year.”

This year, astronomical spring begins today (Sunday, March 20) and ends on Tuesday, June 21.

But if you are looking at the meteorological calendar, these seasons are instead based on “the annual temperature cycle and measure the meteorological state, as well as coinciding with the calendar to determine a clear transition between the seasons” according to the Met Office.

The Met Office says: “The meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each.

“These seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.”

In regards to the meteorological calendar, the seasons are defined as:

- Spring: March, April and May

- Summer: June, July and August

- Autumn: September, October and November

- Winter: December, January and February

What’s the spring equinox?

The first day of spring welcomes the vernal equinox, which boasts an almost equal number of daylight and nighttime hours.

In this context, the first day of spring refers to the date defined using the astronomical method, which is Sunday 20 March this year.

The vernal equinox, also known as the March equinox or the spring equinox, marks the turning point when the hours of daylight officially begin to outnumber the hours of darkness that we experience.

The days have been getting ever so slightly longer and longer since the winter solstice in December, but it’s the vernal equinox that sees the scales tip in favour of more daylight.

When the summer solstice occurs later this year, we will enjoy the longest day of the year, with the days therefore gradually getting shorter thereafter.

The word “equinox” itself actually translates to “equal night”, from the Latin words for “aequus” (equal) and “nox” (night).

When do the clocks go forward?

Even though it is officially spring from today (Sunday, March 20), we are currently still on “winter time” until we set our clocks forward an hour next Sunday (March 27).

When the clocks go forward at 1am next Sunday, it will mark the start of British Summer Time (BST) – also known as Daylight Saving Time.

The clocks will return to ‘winter time’, known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), when they go back an hour on October 30 at 2am.

Other signs that spring has arrived

You know spring has arrived when Lancashire’s woodlands and countryside are suddenly brimming with birdsong again – especially in the early morning.

Flowers such as daffodils can also be an early indicator of the arrival of Spring, bringing the first bursts of seasonal colour to our green spaces.

What flowers bloom in spring?

Another way that some intrepid gardeners mark the beginning of spring is by keeping an eye out for certain flowers that bloom during the season - like the classic yellow daffodils, or tulips which come in all kinds of colours.

Other spring flowers include:

- Primrose

- Snowdrops

- Crocus

- Hyacinth

- Forget-me-nots

- Wallflowers

- Lungwort