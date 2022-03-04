It’s been a long, grim winter but walkers will have an extra Spring in their step as we leave Winter behind

And what better way to enjoy a walk than the promise of a refreshing reward at the end?

We’ve found nine great spots for you to try in Lancashire. Happy rambling (and drinking)!

1. Pendle Hill and Ogden Reservoir Climb Pendle Hill and earn your pint in this much-loved traditional pub, the Pendle Inn

2. Hoghton Tower - The Royal Oak, Riley Green A lovely riverside walk - can be muddy so wear your wellies!

3. The Clog, Billycock and Alum Scar Walk A delightful rural walk with superb views across the Ribble Valley to the Bowland Fells

4. Nab's Head, Samlesbury Bottoms and Hoghton Bottoms Nab's Head, Samlesbury Bottoms and Hoghton Bottoms is a 7.6 kilometer loop trail located near Blackburn