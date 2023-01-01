Firefighters called out to Preston bingo hall in early hours
Firefighters were called out to an incident at a bingo hall in Preston in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
They entered the Bingo 3000 premises on New Hall Lane, where they found evidence that a tablet device used during bingo sessions had at some point set on fire, causing a smoke alarm to be activated.
However, despite smoke logging in that part of the building, the fire appeared to have gone out when the crew arrived on the scene.