Firefighters called out to Preston bingo hall in early hours

Firefighters were called out to an incident at a bingo hall in Preston in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

By Richard Hunt
1st Jan 2023

They entered the Bingo 3000 premises on New Hall Lane, where they found evidence that a tablet device used during bingo sessions had at some point set on fire, causing a smoke alarm to be activated.

However, despite smoke logging in that part of the building, the fire appeared to have gone out when the crew arrived on the scene.

Club 3000 on New Hall Lane
Firefighters did not need to extinguish any flames but used breathing apparatus to deal with the smoke that remained in the property.