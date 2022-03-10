By collecting and analysing car accident statistics from across the UK, a ‘safe driver index score’ was created, ranking regions out of 100 and determining which UK region has the safest drivers.

In 2020 there were 1,840 reported traffic collisions across Lancashire.

Blackburn with Darwen received the lowest safe driver score of all regions in the UK with 16.78/100.

Lancashire roads were ranked high on the highest accidents rates

The district has 253 road casualties per million people, the 17th highest of all. Each road accident in the region results in 0.80 casualties on average.

Third on the list was Chorley and West Lancashire with a slightly higher safe driver score at 24.43/100.

The region may have fewer road casualties and vehicle accidents, but its average number of casualties per accident, 0.82, is the eighth highest of all places analysed.

The area sees an average of 205 road casualties per million and 385 accidents per 10,000 vehicles.

According to Dangerous Roads survey in November 2021, Millennium Way, near Chorley, saw the worst in the city and its surrounding areas as there had been a total of 264 serious or fatal crashes on this road alone. The road is rated at the second highest risk level out of all major roads in the UK.

East Lancashire as a whole came in fourth place with a safe drive score of 26.23 and an average of 203 road accidents per million people.

Lancaster and Wyre weren’t far behind in sixth place and a safe drive score of 28.33.

Mid Lancashire was seventh with a safe driver score of 28.63.

According to the survey Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan house some of the safest drivers.

View the full study at Quotezone.co.uk.