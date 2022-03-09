Drug-driver was also found to be two-and-a-half times over drink drive-limit after Preston crash

Emergency services attended a collision on the A6 in Preston on Tuesday afternoon (March 8).

Officers said no one was injured in the incident.

But police confirmed one of the drivers tested positive for cannabis at the roadside.

They were also found to be two-and-a-half times over the legal drink drive limit.

“They were arrested and undertook the evidential procedure,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

