Our round up of local prices and information shows where savvy motorists have been going for fuel this month.

At Sainsburys premises on Flintoff Way in Preston prices were 146.9p for unleaded petrol and 149.9p for diesel today Meanwhile at Sainsburys petrol station at its Cuerden Way premises at Bamber Bridge, unleaded was 149.9p a litre and diesel 151.9p a litre.

For those using the app petrolprices.com it’s clear that supermarket stations are able to offer some of the best prices with different branches of Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys all hoping to tempt buyers to their forecourts.

Those were the days - back in October motorists thought prices were too high when they reached a new record.

The most recent petrol prices.com data shows prices yesterday at Tesco in Penwortham at 147.9p per litre for unleaded petrol, while Asda at Fulwood came in at 148.7p a litre yesterday.

In Chorley petrolprices.com had listed the cheapest prices over the last week with Asda at Clayton Green in the top spot, followed by Morrisons Chorley, the Texaco Station at Eccleston, Asda at Chorley, Morrisons at Leyland, Sainsburys at Bamber Bridge, Tesco Chorley, Tesco Buckshaw, the Gulf station at Adlington Motor Services and Tesco Leyland.