On Monday evening residents claim their sheds were broken into and bikes taken, some of which were later found dumped on the grass verge of Lancashire Drive.

This is not the first time the village has been the target for anti-social behaviour. Previous incidents include KFC staff members being subjected to verbal abuse and other shops shutting up early to avoid the mayhem.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, who oversees Euxton, Buckshaw Village and Astley, said that as a resident he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the local community.

A stolen bike that was left dumped at the top of Lancashire Drive

As a community meeting with police is now being arranged to discuss the best way to eradicate the ongoing problem, here is what a selection of Post readers had to say:

Lauren Stanton: “FERAL is the correct word to use, Buckshaw was such a nice place to live but not anymore.”

Brenda Sumner: “It’s not just happening in Buckshaw Village it’s happening everywhere something needs to be done.”

Lee Holding: “Still waiting for parental responsibility to kick in. Maybe we should try other options in the meantime.”

The KFC branch in Buckshaw Village banned customers under 18 after reports of anti-social behaviour during the half-term holidays

Tracy Higham: “Some kids can’t even remember to put pens pencils in their bag to school . Yet they remember to put their knife in their back pack.”

Adele Elizabeth: “It’s everywhere... Reports of teenagers carrying weapons in Cottam.”

Paul Sznurfeil: “Feral kids know all they will get is a slap on the wrist. People can’t give them a lesson.”

Richard Jon Youll: “Affordable housing’ doing what it does best.”

Ian Duffy: “Aren`t Boris and co doing a wonderful job? Can`t wait to reward them as soon as he calls a general election.”

Darren McDuff: “Take responsibility for your kids or don't have them.”

Peter Campbell: “What Police? Don't make me laugh, you would be better calling the Keystone Cops.”

Martin Bashforth: “We're fine in Euxton to be honest, after the Talbot was reigned in its gone back to nice and peaceful.”