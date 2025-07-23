Last week was exactly one year on from the moment Spanish police tragically discovered the body of Lancashire teen Jay Slater next to a ravine in Tenerife.

On July 16, 2024 the month long search for the apprentice bricklayer came to an end after the Guardia Civil announced they had found a body.

Today, Lancashire coroner Dr James Adeley will investigate the circumstances that led up the news that devastated the Oswaldtwistle and wide Lancashire community.

Undoubtedly, Jay’s family have questions they hope they will finally get answered as the inquest concludes tomorrow.

Jay was on a holiday of a lifetime when he went missing and he had his whole life ahead of him.

Social media’s armchair detectives unfairly tarnished the much-loved teen’s reputation as the days and weeks passed while he was missing.

Jay’s story is every parent’s worst nightmare and the unimaginable pain and grief his family and friends must feel is incomphrendable.

We hope Jay’s family get some peace and closure from this hearing.

We also hope all the online trolls who have shared their conspiracy theories far and wide will finally be silenced and they allow Jay to rest in peace.