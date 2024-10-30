James Peebles with his brother Jack, dad Andrew, mum Lisa and family friends the Mayors - Robert, Richard, Lauren and Susan.

A family is raising cash for the charity which saved a Lytham teenager’s life after he fell 30ft out of a tree.

James Peebles, who was 15 at the time, had been climbing the tree when a branch snapped, causing him to plummet to the ground.

He suffered multiple injuries to his spine, but thanks to the swift response of paramedics who work for North West Air Ambulance (NWAA), the teenager received critical care which ultimately saved his life.

Recognising the severity of James's injury, they expertly placed him on a backboard and secured him with a pelvic brace, ensuring his stability during transport.

Andrew and Jack Peebles after one of their climbs.

They then airlifted James to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in under 20 minutes—a critical journey that would have taken over an hour and 20 minutes by road.

Upon arrival, it was revealed James had sustained multiple fractures to his spine, along with an incomplete tear of his spinal cord.

This diagnosis marked the beginning of a challenging four-month hospital stay, where James underwent intensive treatment and rehabilitation.

However, the swift actions of NWAA not only saved valuable time, but also played a pivotal role in providing James with the immediate care he desperately needed.

Lisa Peebles and Susan Mayor after another punishing climb.

His family are so grateful to the air ambulance charity, they have decided to climb three mountains to raise vital funds for it.

James also recently completed the Blackpool 10K race in wheelchair with his dad as part of their fundraising efforts.

The teenager, who is now 17, said: “The crew kept me so calm and safe. The speed they got me to hospital meant that my injuries didn’t get any worse and I don’t know what would have happened without them.

“We didn’t know that NWAA was a charity, but since we found out, we’ve been trying to raise as much money as possible to support them.”

James being airlifted to hospital after his accident.

Despite the severity of his injuries, James has shown remarkable resilience. Although he cannot walk independently, he can stand and take a few steps with the aid of crutches.

The family have hiked some of the UK’s most challenging peaks, including Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis, raising £1,500 for the charity so far.

James’ journey has also led him to the Southport Rehabilitation Unit, where he was introduced to disability sports.

His passion for sports has flourished, and he has recently been selected to represent Great Britain in wheelchair fencing. He is set to compete in Pisa on November 5, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career.

To donate to the air ambulance, go to www.nwairambulance.org.uk/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/donate/.