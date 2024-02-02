Exciting single – ‘Rock’n’Roll Soldier’ – next song from album ‘Strengthened Virtues’ by LeeJCluskey
Again a great video accompanies the single, the music video for ‘Rock’n’Roll Soldier’ was a 2023 award winner at a music breakthrough awards in Europe, and has great potential to achieve more success. https://www.isvawards.com › season-may-2023
Musically as LeeJCluskey, an optimism for fulfilling one’s potential can be gained from winning two music awards already and being selected as a finalist, when looking back at what has been achieved post-debut EP ‘Here’s To The Old Days’ upon being released in 2019. Music victories so far include the Palm Beach International Music Awards - 'Best Lyrics Award' - 'Through These Times I Live' in 2021 and the International Sound Video Awards - 'Honourable Mention Award' - 'Rock'n'Roll Soldier' - Best Low Budget Music Video in 2023. The International Sound Video Awards - 'Official Selection' - Finalist Award - 'You'll Live and Learn' - Best Music Video Lyrics Award also achieved something credible in 2023 as well. This was a live acoustic performance of the song presented with lyrics to the music awards, and not the actual music video for the single release of 'You'll Live and Learn' as mentioned.
Please click the link to read the full press article from November and his complete career endeavours to date, as author and screenwriter the second novel in the L. J. Cluskey series could be released in September, 2024 instead of March 2024, so there is a well paced creative schedule.
https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/debut-single-youll-live-and-learn-by-leejcluskey-4397322
