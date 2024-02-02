Exciting single – ‘Rock’n’Roll Soldier’ – next song from album ‘Strengthened Virtues’ by LeeJCluskey

Musically as LeeJCluskey, an optimism for fulfilling one’s potential can be gained from winning two music awards already and being selected as a finalist, when looking back at what has been achieved post-debut EP ‘Here’s To The Old Days’ upon being released in 2019. Music victories so far include the Palm Beach International Music Awards - 'Best Lyrics Award' - 'Through These Times I Live' in 2021 and the International Sound Video Awards - 'Honourable Mention Award' - 'Rock'n'Roll Soldier' - Best Low Budget Music Video in 2023. The International Sound Video Awards - 'Official Selection' - Finalist Award - 'You'll Live and Learn' - Best Music Video Lyrics Award also achieved something credible in 2023 as well. This was a live acoustic performance of the song presented with lyrics to the music awards, and not the actual music video for the single release of 'You'll Live and Learn' as mentioned.