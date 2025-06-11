Everything you need to know about Tim Minchin's Lancashire show next week

The legendary musical comedian Tim Minchin heads to Lancashire next week and whether you already have tickets or still need some convincing, below is everything you need to know.

Who is Tim Minchin?

49-year-old Tim Minchin is an incomparable singer-songwriter, pianist, comedian, actor, musical-theatre composer-lyricist and soft-hearted provocateur.

Although born in Northampton, Tim grew up in Australia and he first came to the British comedy scene in 2005, with his latest tour marking the 20th anniversal of that arrival.

So far his three decade long career has seen Tim tour all around the world; appear on various TV shows in the UK, Australia, and US; release six CDS; five DVDs; and be granted the Order of Australia.

When is he coming to Lancashire?

Tim brings his new ironically titles show ‘Songs The World Will Never Head’ to the Opera House at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Thursday, June 19.

The show starts at 7:30pm with doors opening half an hour before.

Tim Minchin attends the Sydney Film Festival 2024. | Getty Images

What can we expect from the show?

The show information reads: “Get ready for an evening packed with unforgettable songs and stories, as Tim looks back on how a Perth cabaret pianist ended up building one of the most eclectic and extraordinary careers in entertainment.

“Delivered with his signature blend of razor-sharp wit, musical virtuosity, and disarming honesty, the set list will draw from three decades of unique songwriting.

“From comedy classics to tear-jerking Christmas songs… from boobs to existentialism… from fast fingering to free will… there’s nothing quite like an evening in the company of Tim Minchin.”

What has Tim said about the show?

Tim said: “Incredibly, many of my UK fans have been by my side for two decades.

“They have never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer.

“I’m the luckiest artist on the planet, and I can’t wait to be back to deliver a big joyous show, spanning the whole bloody thing.”

Are tickets still avaialble?

Yes but they are of limited availability.

You can purchase tickets direct from the Winter Gardens website here.

How much are tickets?

There are five price levels: £29.45, £41, £48.70, £56.40 and £156.40.

Currently only price level 1 - the most expensive- has sold out.