A brand new game show, starring Lancashire’s Jordan North, returns for its second episode this weekend and if you missed its premiere, everything you need to know is below...

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery, the latest addition to ITV’s Saturday night family friendly entertainment stable, premiered last Saturday, September 13.

The new interactive quiz show is back for another episode this weekendbut what prizes are up for grabs and how can you play? Here’s all you need to know:

What happens during the show?

Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery isn’t just another quiz show, it’s an interactive TV event where anyone can be a winner.

Forty studio contestants battle it out for some truly amazing prizes but viewers playing along from home could also win the exact same prizes.

Prizes range from dream holidays and luxury cars, to tickets for the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

Every single question comes from the Great British public, with ITV having surveyed the nation to uncover what they love, what they loathe, and everything in between.

Throughout the series players compete to join ‘Millionaire’s Row’, either by winning their place or trading a prize for a place. Viewers at home also get the chance to earn a place by playing along (see below for sign-up info and Ts&Cs).

The series builds toward a jaw-dropping finale, where one contestant on Millionaire’s Row is guaranteed to take home a life-changing £1million. And here’s the twist… that lucky winner could be a viewer who makes it all the way to the final!

Jordan North has a big part to play in ITV's latest game show Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery | Getty and ITV

How do I play along at home?

Viewers at home can play along with the show using the special companion web-app.

Playing along could really brighten up a Saturday evening, especially as viewers have the chance to win the exact same prizes as the contestants in the studio; we’re talking holidays, cars, amazing experiences.

Plus, play-along viewers also have the chance to win themselves places on Millionaire’s Row in studio.

All the T&Cs and information about how to register for this incredible opportunity are available on the sign-up site here: itv.com/winwin .

How is Jordan North involved?

Comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins host the show whilst Burney born DJ and presenter Jordan North helps surprise some of the winners at home.

The former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College pupil travels up and down the country throughout the series to give people the good news that they've won a place on Millionaire's Row.

When is it back on our screens?

The new quiz show will continue on Saturday, September 20.

It is set to start on ITV1/STV at 7pm and it will be followed by Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

Episodes will run for approximately one hour, including adverts.

It will finish at 8pm, according to the schedule.

Win Win will also be available to watch live and on demand via ITVX and STV Player.