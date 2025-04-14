Everything you need to know about new music and arts festival Clitheroe Live
What is Clitheroe Live?
Taking place at Clitheroe FC Ground, Clitheroe Live is a new all day music and arts festival with a family focus.
Attendees can expect familiy friendly tribute bands along with loads of family entertainment including fairground rides, bouncy castles and a face painter.
Organisers, Twlightl Touring, are also keen for local artisan arts and craftspeople to get on board to showcase their wares.
When is it?
Clitheroe Live will be held on Sunday May 4.
The event starts at 12 o’clock and runs until around 9:30pm.
Who will be peforming?
Leading the line-up as the events top tribute acts are Tony Lewis as Robbie Williams and Sammy J as both Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
Non tribute acts then include pop star Daniel James, Clitheroe singer Kassidy Hughes and two hosts DJ Travvy and DJ Kev..
Daniel was a founding member of the 90s band Yell! who were signed by Simon Cowell in 1988 and went on to have worldwide hits with Instant Replay, Let’s Go Round Again & One Thing Leads to Another.
Where can I get tickets?
Tickets are available online here.
Inclusive of a booking free, tickets for those aged 12 and over are £21.98 and for those under 12 are £11.28.
Family tickets for two over 12s and two under 12s are also available, costing £54.07.
