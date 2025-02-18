Everything we know so far about the new series of The Bay set in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bay, ITV’s hit crime drama set in Lancashire, is returning for its fifth series soon and below is everything you need to know...

What is The Bay?

The Bay is a British crime drama television series which first aired in 2019 and has had four series air so far.

Co-created and written by award-winning Lancaster writer and playwright Daragh Carville, the drama gets its name from Morecambe Bay, which is where all the series have been set.

In it’s show information, ITV said: “The Bay has been praised for its gritty storytelling, strong character development, and for portraying the toll that such intense work takes on the detectives’ own lives and families.

“The picturesque yet moody setting of Morecambe Bay perfectly captures both the beauty and bleakness of the coastal town, reflecting the darker undercurrents of the cases themselves.”

Left: DS Jenn Townsend played by Marsha Thomason. Right: DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning played by Daniel Ryan. | ITV

When will the new series air?

The Bay series five was filmed in Morecambe in September 2023 and will air on ITV 1 in March 2025.

ITV has not confirmed a set air date yet but they are beginning to tease the upcoming series with adverts pushing audiences to catch up on previous The Bay series.

Who is in the new series?

Marsha Thomason remains as Morecambe’s MIU Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher and Andrew Dowbiggin. Olwen May (Happy Valley, Trying) joins the team, Barry Sloane returns as Chris Fischer, Georgia Scholes plays Chris’s daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes return as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children - Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Keeping Faith) joins as Jenn’s mum Anne Townsend.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Leanne Best (The Walk-In, Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack, Kill List), David Troughton (A Very Peculiar Practice, New Tricks), Stephen Wight (Screw, I May Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (Better, White Lines). Tara Lynne O’Neill (The Full Monty, Derry Girls) joins as Sinead, DI Tony Manning’s new partner.

What is the new series about?

The series information reads: “When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve - Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

“With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, uncovering hidden friendships and secret liaisons as anger rises in the student community.

“As the intensity increases and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family.