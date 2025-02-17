Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have revoked the premises licence for a controversial town centre nightclub.

Burnley Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee made the decision after a request from Lancashire Police to review the certificate for Projekt at 13/17 Hammerton Street in the town.

Their submission was under the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm licensing objectives.

The hearing on Monday, and then on Friday following an adjournment, debated evidence from the police and the club’s owners.

Project has had its licence revoked due to various safety concerns. | Google Maps

In 2023 the nearby Mode nightclub, run by the same operators as Projekt, had its licence revoked and closed soon afterwards.

The sub-committee’s chair Cllr Anne Kelly told the meeting, after it voted to revoke the club’s licence: “The decision of the committee is one of revocation of the premises licence.

“The committee have determined that revocation of the premises licence is the appropriate step for the promotion of the licensing objectives.

“The committee feel that all four of the licensing objectives have not been upheld at Projekt nightclub.

“In relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, the committee are extremely concerned about the level of violent behaviour in and around Projekt night club.

“This includes incidents involving door staff that had been hired by Projekt.

“The committee accept that there is evidence of the misuse and sale of illegal substances at Projekt nightclub.

“The committee also accept there is evidence of the sale of alcohol to those who are underage.

“In addition to the high level of violent crime in and around the night club, the committee are concerned about Projekt night club’s failures to address the multiple issues raised by the fire service in respect of fire safety.

“In relation to public nuisance, the committee refer to the evidence of environmental health about the level of noise from Projekt night club being a statutory nuisance, resulting in an abatement notice being served.

“They also express their concern about the impact of the violent disorder on the street outside on the public.

“Finally in relation to the protection of children from harm, the committee accept that there is evidence of underage people being in Projekt night club and consuming alcohol.

“This includes evidence of a 13-year-old child gaining access.

“The committee feel this is the appropriate step for the promotion of the licensing objectives.

“The committee have therefore concluded that revocation is the only appropriate action to uphold the licensing objectives.”

Cllr Kelly told the club’s owners: “You have a right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days of receipt of the written decision of this committee.”