Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman stars in a brand new film coming later this month and below is everything you need to know about it.

Blackpool born Jenna is well known for appearing in a whole host of programmes from her first role in Emmerdale between 2005-2009 to hit British shows like Doctor Who, Victoria and The Jetty to her latest role in The Sandman (2022-2025).

The former Arnold School headgirl has also tried her hand at various film roles, first as Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 and most recently as Bop in the thrille Jackdaw.

Jenna now has a new film to add to her filmography, as her latest venture, an Apple Original Film called ‘All of You’ is set to premiere at the end of the month.

Blackpool's Jenna Coleman stars in 'All Of You' a new Apple Original Film. Main image: Getty. Inset image: Apple TV | Getty/Apple TV

What is All of You?

All of You is a romantic drama film written and directed by Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein alongside William Bridges, a former writer for Black Mirror and Stranger Things.

The Apple Original Film is described as a “stirring near-futuristic romance” and it is 98 minutes long.

The show information reads: “Best friends since college, Simon and Laura drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together.

“Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? “All of You” explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama.

Who else stars in the film?

The main characters Simon and Laura are played by Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Derek, Shrinking) and Imogen Poots (Outer Range, 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed).

Jenna, who plays Robyn, is then also joined by castmates Steven Cree (Outlander, Outlaw King, Martyrs Lane), Zawe Ashton (St. Trinian's II, Fresh Meat, The Marvels) and Éva Magyar (X-Men: First Class, Let Me Go, Black Mirror).

When does it air?

All of You will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on September 26, 2025

What has been said about All of You?

Sharing the trailer to his Instagram last month, actor,comedian, director and writer Brett Goldstein said: “Beyond excited to share the trailer for @willjbridges and my new film, All Of You starring the phenomenal @impoots and @zawe and @thestevencree and @jenna_coleman_ . Could not be prouder of this film and so pleased you’ll get to see it in cinemas and on Apple TV on September 26th. Enjoy… “