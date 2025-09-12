Brassic stars say fans will be "furious" with ending of hit Lancashie based show

The final series of the hit Lancashire based show, Brassic, is set to air soon and its stars have revealed what they think fans will make of it...

The Sky Max comeday Brassic, co-created by Chorley’s Joe Gilgun and the BAFTA winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, is based on former Southlands High School and Runshaw College student Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawley therefore being inspired by Chorley.

First having aired in 2019, the programme has proved popular with viewers and critics alike, collating 15 award nominations and four award wins over the past six years.

The seventh and final series is due to air on September 25 and ahead of the finale, stars of Brassic attended the National Television Awards this week, the show having been nominated in the Comedy category.

Whilst there, a Radio Times reporter had the opporuntiy to ask Brassic stars what they thought fans would make of their final series and their answers were certainly interesting!

(L-R): Brassic's Tom Hanson, Joanna Higson, Ryan Sampson, Danny Brocklehurst and Neil Ashton attend the NTA's 2025. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's) | Getty Images for the NTA's

First to answer was Sugar actress Joanna Higson, who said: “I think they're gonna be furious!”

Tom Hanson, who plays Cardi, then agreed that fans would be furious but more positively added that they're also "gonna love it."

Tommo star Ryan Sampson then answered: "It's sort of harrowing. The last episode is significantly more dark and intense than we've ever done before. So I'll be keen to see what people think of it."

During their chat with Radio Times, the Brassic stars also revealed they would be up for a reunion with Ryan saying that he was "hoping that someone starts to get a film idea together and maybe pushes in that direction".

Regaring the NTAs itself, Brassic unfortunately did not win the Comedy award, instead the gong went to Gavin & Stacey.

Elsewhere however, Wallace and Gromit, the iconic chracters created by Preston’s Nick Park received the Special Recognition Award.

Series 7 of Brassic will see Joe Gilgun (Vinnie) and returning cast Ryan Sampson (Tommo), Michelle Keegan (Erin), Aaron Heffernan (Ashley), Parth Thakerar (JJ), Joanna Higson (Sugar), Steve Evets (Jim) and Bhavna Limbachia (Meena) back on our screens for another round of escapades, raucous adventure and mischief.

Promising their special blend of hilarity and heart, Brassic’s final series promises to make sure that the series will be their biggest and best yet says Sky.

The official series seven synopsis from Sky reads: “Series seven will see the gang get an unmissable send-off, as Vinnie and the crew face their biggest challenge yet — clashing with old enemies, confronting long-lost family, and diving headfirst into chaos. It’s a fitting farewell that wraps up their legendary seven-series run in unforgettable Brassic style”.

Brassic returns to Sky Max and Now on September 25 with new episodes weekly.