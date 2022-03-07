Euxton woman joins TV star Ferne McCann ahead of Great Manchester Run
Euxton runner Lisa Saxon-Bate has joined TV star Ferne McCann ahead of the Great Manchester Run.
Lisa, 50, joined Ferne and other inspirational runners to begin the countdown to their Great Manchester Run challenge in May.
She is the group leader of the local chapter of Run Talk Run – a global movement on a mission to increase accessibility to mental health support through running and walking peer support groups.
The group, meet in the village pub and offer support and encouragement for anyone in the area who needs to talk.
Lisa, who works in full-time logistics at TVS in Buckshaw Village, said: “I gave up smoking in 2013 and after the first six months I had regained lots of energy so I took up running in 2014.”
Training three times a week with her four-year-old springer-beagle cross Bailey, to prepare herself for the 10k run next month, she added: "I started the Run Talk Run venture last October as an outlet to help people with their mental health. Part of it is being outside and exercising.”
Read More
Ferne added: “I absolutely cannot wait to come back here for the Great Manchester Run in May.”
Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Manchester Run said, “I was really pleased to meet Ferne and Lisa today.
“I’m excited they’ll be taking part in Manchester’s greatest event alongside tens of thousands on the city’s streets in May.
“Running has benefits for everyone and the inspiring stories of the people here today show that. The Great Manchester Run is going to be another brilliant weekend in Manchester.”
The Great Manchester Run will take place on Sunday, May 22. With entertainment zones that celebrate the spirit of the city at every kilometre, some of the best (and loudest!) crowd support anywhere in the world, and all the action televised live on the BBC, it’s a party atmosphere from start to finish.
A spokesman for the Great Manchester Run added: “It’s a run for everyone, from locals to celebrated athletes, whether it’s your first 10k or your 50th half marathon. An inclusive celebration of Mancunian running, with music blazing, crowds buzzing, legs pumping and fists bumping. The city comes alive on Great Manchester Run weekend.”
For more information or to enter the event visit greatrun.org/Manchester.