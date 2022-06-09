Jean Mackenzie who lives on Poplar Avenue decided to showcase her garden designs to the public with an open invitation on Saturday 28 May.

Donations and refreshment sales on the day went towards fundraising for children's Euxton gala community day next month.

Several gardens were open, all raising funds and displaying their designs.

Friends helped by baking refreshments to accompany Jean's famous cream teas and supported the day by helping and serving lots of visitors.

One of the guests Susan Bell said: “I saw the preparation involved – the garden was just beautiful.

“Jean had many compliments on her Cottage Garden.

"So congratulations to Jean and to the other gardeners offering a peep into their private bit of heaven.”