Chorley Council is offering the money which will go towards achieving the £1 million target that would see a new artificial grass pitch, extended and improved clubhouse and educational facilities at the Runshaw Hall Lane site. The plans have been drawn up by North West Counties side Euxton Villa. Euxton Villa, which has been on its current site since 1985, hosts 45 teams and its first team has recently progressed from the West Lancashire League into the North West Counties where it has performed really well. The plans, that would be supported by the Football Foundation and Lancashire FA, would see a new artificial 11-a-side pitch, an extended clubhouse and enable the club to provide a range of activities, not just football.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’re always keen to support local clubs in their efforts to improve facilities because, as in this case, they are able to put in their own money and gain funding from external bodies which means our investment will provide better value for residents. Clubs like Euxton Villa are a credit to the local community and not only provide a fun environment for learning skills they also support the health and wellbeing of local people. We hope our support will help in some way and we look forward to seeing how the plans progress.”

An artist’s impression of the new facilities

Graham Keyte, Chair of Euxton Villa, added: “We see this as a once in a lifetime opportunity for the club and we are grateful for the support from the council. If successful, the plans would enable us to host more matches, provide better training facilities in winter, enable us to provide a range of activities for local residents, and help secure the long term future of the club. We are always looking for people to support the project so if anyone is interested in helping out please get in touch.”

The proposals are subject to the funding being secured from a number of sources and a decision is expected in the spring.

