Pupils at a Chorley primary school have been praised for their 'impeccable' behaviour following a recent Osted inspection.

Pupils, staff and governors of Euxton Church of England Primary School on Wigan Road are celebrating after being graded ‘Outstanding’ overall in a recent Ofsted report.

The inspection, which took place in October noted that pupils were excited to come to school and that their behaviour is impeccable alongside their eagerness to learn which meant that lessons could take place without interruption.

The report, released on Wednesday, November 22, detailed the high quality provision at the school, and stated that pupils “excel academically” and that they “are well cared for by staff”.

It added that staff have created a stimulating environment to support children’s acquisition of language skills and activities to develop their knowledge are usually well thought out.

Welcoming the rating, headteacher Mrs Mairi Ash said: “I am so proud of all our children and staff. Euxton CE Primary School is a school which aims to give every child the best possible education and this report highlights that and more.

"Our pupils are fantastic and inspectors noted this when they visited. Throughout the report praise is given to them, and quite rightly as they are the ones who make the school such a wonderful place to learn and work.

"The report also recognises the dedication of the staff at school and I would also like to put on record my thanks to our staff. Time and time again, they go above and beyond the call of duty in order to create an environment where pupils want to do well and feel safe and happy. I am incredibly lucky to work with such a wonderful team of professionals.”

She also thanked the parish church and governors for the ‘invaluable support they give the school’.

Mr Ian Ball, Chair of the Board of Governors, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone at the school on this glowing report. The Outstanding Ofsted report reflects the talent, hard work and dedication of all Euxton CE Primary staff and pupils every day.

"I know how hard everyone works, and how committed the staff are to providing the best education and school experience for every pupil at Euxton C.E. Primary School. I also know how wonderful the pupils are.