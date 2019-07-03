Entry requirements to join Lancashire Police have changed. Here's how to apply, with or without a degree

Have your say

A career as a police officer is exciting, challenging and rewarding. Members of the public will turn to you for leadership, support and insight.

Entry requirements for Police Constables have changed, so if you want to make a difference to the lives of Lancashire people and visitors to our county, here's how you can get in:

Lancashire Police

New Police Constables will need to either hold a degree already, or study to gain one on the job.

This is a big step towards acknowledging the level of complexity involved in modern policing and standardising education levels across police forces.

There are two ways you can join, depending on what qualifications you hold. You can only apply for one pathway, the one you choose will be based on your qualifications.

Would You Like To Study For a Degree While Working?

Then you should apply for the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

You’ll need to hold the following qualifications before applying:

# At least one A-Level or equivalent Level 3 qualification

# Level 2 qualifications (GCSEs) in English and Maths at Grade 4 (C) or equivalent.

Do You Have a Degree Already?

If you have a degree already you should apply for the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP).

To apply you'll need:

An honours degree in any subject except for BSc Professional Policing.

In the future there will be a third way to join.

If you study for a BSc (Hons) Professional Policing at a College of Policing licensed higher education institute you'll be able to apply to join as PC on a shorter, practice-based training programme.

Universities are launching these new, knowledge-based courses ready to start in September 2019 and a third entry route should be launched ready for the first round of graduates leaving university.

However you apply you'll also need to pass the police officer:

Personal eligibility requirements

Fitness test

Medical

Vetting

Police National Assessment.

What Next?

Find out more by visiting Lancashire Constabulary's 'Join Us' page here

You can also find all police officer, Special Constabulary, police staff and PCSO jobs on their vacancies page.