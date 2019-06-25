These are the new Preston roles Lancashire Constabulary are hiring for their Hutton HQ These non-front line roles are up for grabs with Lancashire Constabulary at their Hutton headquarters in Preston. For more information on all the advertised police jobs across the county, click here. 1. Grounds Maintenance Supervisor In charge of maintaining "the soft landscaping on the Constabularys sites to a high standard." (22,275 - 28,353) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Temporary Finance Assistant "Assist the Management Accountant...in preparation of financial management information in accordance with set deadlines." (17k - 22k) jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Disclosure & Barring Services Officers "Undertake checks on behalf of the Disclosure and Barring Service for employment purposes in relation to posts that are eligible for an Enhanced DBS Check." (19k - 22k) jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Researcher & Systems Administrator "Quality assure management information and statistical data to support decision making". (19k - 24k) jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3