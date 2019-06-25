Lancashire Constabulary's Hutton Headquarters

These are the new Preston roles Lancashire Constabulary are hiring for their Hutton HQ

These non-front line roles are up for grabs with Lancashire Constabulary at their Hutton headquarters in Preston.

For more information on all the advertised police jobs across the county, click here.

In charge of maintaining "the soft landscaping on the Constabularys sites to a high standard." (22,275 - 28,353)

1. Grounds Maintenance Supervisor

In charge of maintaining "the soft landscaping on the Constabularys sites to a high standard." (22,275 - 28,353)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"Assist the Management Accountant...in preparation of financial management information in accordance with set deadlines." (17k - 22k)

2. Temporary Finance Assistant

"Assist the Management Accountant...in preparation of financial management information in accordance with set deadlines." (17k - 22k)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"Undertake checks on behalf of the Disclosure and Barring Service for employment purposes in relation to posts that are eligible for an Enhanced DBS Check." (19k - 22k)

3. Disclosure & Barring Services Officers

"Undertake checks on behalf of the Disclosure and Barring Service for employment purposes in relation to posts that are eligible for an Enhanced DBS Check." (19k - 22k)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"Quality assure management information and statistical data to support decision making". (19k - 24k)

4. Researcher & Systems Administrator

"Quality assure management information and statistical data to support decision making". (19k - 24k)
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3