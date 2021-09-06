England cap awarded to Sir Tom Finney up for auction

An England cap belonging to Preston North End great Sir Tom Finney is being placed up for auction.

The rare football treasure was awarded to the wing wizard following his appearance in one of England’s most famous games.

The match against Austria on May 25, 1952 has gone down in football history after the Three Lions won 3-2 with a famous goal by fellow Lancashire lad Nat Lofthouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Tom Finney’s England cap from the famous ‘Lion of Vienna’ game in 1952

The Bolton Wanderers legend earned the nickname the ‘Lion of Vienna’ after scoring his second goal and England’s winner in the away side’s victory.

Sir Tom passed to the big number nine for the decisive goal during which he was knocked unconscious by Austrian goalkeeper Josef Musil.

Lofthouse was given his nickname in a headline the following morning in the Daily Express which read simply, Lofty: Lion of Vienna.

Sir Tom’s cap is being sold by the PNE legend’s nephew via Catterall-based auction house Adam Partridge Auctioneers and Valuers.

In 2007 one of Sir Tom’s England caps sold for £3,900 in a charity auction organised by the Preston North End Ex-Players’ Association.

Adam Partridge senior valuer Steven Parkinson said: “The provenance makes this a very desirable find not only for the international buyers, museums and collectors but also for the local Preston North End fans and collectors. I would love this to stay in Preston,

"Sir Tom loved the city in which he was born and it would be great if it could stay in the city, ideally for all to see, but we are auctioneers and it’s our job to get the top price at auction, so as we say in the auction industry ‘the buyer will be the one with the most money on the day’.”