End of an era as Penwortham’s oldest worker - and working from home pioneer - decides to retire

"I'm 86 in June, it's time to knock it on the head. All the children have been telling me, but I love working", said Tom Tyson.

Until this week, Tom ran TT Motor Factors, which sold commercial vehicle parts - from his home in Pope Lane since starting the company in early 1985.

He said: "It's the end of an era. But I feel ok, I've got plenty to do, I'm not going to be bored."

Tom Tyson, Owner of TT Motor Factors in Pope Lane, Penwortham is set to retire aged 86. Possibly oldest worker in Penwortham, and said to be a pioneer of home working from decades ago. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

He hopes to spend time getting back into regular swimming, gardening and reading the paper.

He said retiring in his 60s was never a consideration, and isn't alone in working beyond expectations, with his wife of 54 years, Pauline, only retiring herself as company secretary for Cleanall Service Ltd in Leyland in March 2020 after 48 years.

Where did it all begin?

Originally from Carlisle, Tom arrived at the decision to set up his own company when he was made redundant as an agent for another, Manchester-based motor factor.

Tom Tyson, Owner of TT Motor Factors in Pope Lane, Penwortham is set to retire aged 86. Possibly oldest worker in Penwortham, and said to be a pioneer of home working from decades ago. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

He said the decision to work from home - unusual 38 years ago - was due to financial constraints because he couldn't afford premises at the time.

He used to keep stock in his home garage -with just a vehicle in front of it as security.

He said: "It was no different to having an office really. We still had telephones, a fax machine, and emails. It wasn't much different and it worked well."

In its heydey, TT Motor Factors had six employees, with his first driver nicknamed Rocket Ron or the Do Ron Ron’ by customers because of his speed.

A picture of Tom Tyson from his younger days

Over time, instead of storing items, Mr Tyson said many of the specialist parts were ordered "on the hoof" and supplied directly to the customer, saving time and fuel, and leading the the creation of the company's 'parts to go' slogan.

Family firm

TT Motor Factors has been a family firm, with Tom’s "tech savvy" son-in-law Colin working for him for 32 years, as well as daughter Corinne and daughter Elizabeth, who is well known in Penwortham as the owner of Salvatore's Italian restaurant in Liverpool Road

Tom said he's worked with lots of suppliers up and down the country, and counts the likes of Preston Bus, Redline and Fylde Council among his regular clients.

Tom Tyson, Owner of TT Motor Factors in Pope Lane, Penwortham is set to retire aged 86. Possibly oldest worker in Penwortham, and said to be a pioneer of home working from decades ago. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Tom’s secret

"What makes a good businessman is enthusiasm and it helps if you like the job”, he said.

"I always liked finding parts for clients that they couldn't find anywhere else.

"You should enjoy each day and always be friendly with people.”

He added: "If anyone else is considering starting their own company, I would say go for it, and if it doesn't work out, then at least you've tried."

And working into your 80s? "It keeps you young and optimistic. It's good for you", he says with a glint in his eye.