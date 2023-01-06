Closed from Chirstmas Day (Sunday, December 25) until Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday saw the well-known homelessness charity reopen its stores for another year of fundraising.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, Emmaus Preston said: “Welcome back! We're busy unloading new stock as all our stores reopen today. First come, first served...”

The charity currently has three stores in the Preston area:

-Emmaus Preston Megastore, Brookfield Street, PR1 1NR: Open seven days a week, 9am - 5pm

-Emmaus Preston Fishergate Charity Store, Fishergate, PR1 3NN: Open Monday to Saturday, 9am - 5pm

-Emmaus Preston Fashion, Vintage and Retro, Fishergate, PR1 3NN: Open seven days a week, 9am - 5pm

Earlier in the week, Emmaus Preston wrote: “Our homelessness charity relies on the income from charity shops to provide support for people building back from homelessness. We need help in our social enterprises and at our community home.