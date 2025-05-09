Embracing the meme has found me my soulmate says Preston's fish and rice cake star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston man who became an internet celebrity with his "fish and rice cake" bodybuilding diet video has found 'the love of his life' through a reality TV dating programme with a woman who loves the meme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulwood barber shop owner Danny Andrews, 35, became a 16-year-old viral sensation after a 2007 documentary - Baby Faced Body Builders - showcased his peculiar fitness regime of eating fish and rice cakes at regular intervals throughout the day.

Then aged 16, he took himself off all social media after suffering from negative posts online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Danny has since embraced his meme fame, and featured on several TV dating shows such as First Dates, Celebs Go Dating and most recently Channel 4's Love Triangle, eight months ago.

And now he says he has met the love of his life, 29-year-old Bristol-based social media manager Sadie Bass - despite initially going on the show primarily for fun and to promote his rice cake business.

Sadie is smitten and dubbed him "meme royalty".

Preston reality TV star Danny Andrews has found love with 28-year-old influencer Sadie Bass from Bristol. | Danny Andrews/SWNS

Danny said: "I went on Love Triangle to have a holiday and have fun - and promote the rice cakes.

"I never thought that I would meet the love of my life on there, but Sadie's absolutely my soul mate and I'm so happy that embracing the meme has led to us meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been together for eight months now, but we couldn't go public with our relationship for the first seven months as we had signed an NDA so not to ruin the show.

"Things are going along really well though since going public - she's moving from Bristol to my four-bed house here in Preston to move in with me, after our first holiday to Tenerife in two weeks time, and I can't wait."

Sadie added: "I knew of the video, I used to live with my cousin who would watch the meme.

"He showed me it, and my friends and I would quote it all the time and laugh about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I met Danny, I didn't realise he was the guy from the meme. I didn't know until some guys ran up to us asking him for pictures.

"I was confused, I was thinking he was some big celebrity. He awkwardly told me he was the fish and rice cake man - I thought it was hilarious.

"I am dating a legend, he is British meme royalty."

Sadie has fallen for Danny so much that she is moving to Preston from Bristol. | Danny Andrews/SWNS

Danny remains thankful for the meme, as he accepts that without it, Sadie would not have typically gone for a 'gym lad'.

He said: "I wouldn't be her type normally as she doesn't go for gym types, and vice versa, she's into poetry and is a bit more introverted than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gym lads tend to have a bad stereotype, and I must look like a prat, because everyone always says they're surprised when I meet them in person.

"If I had met her on a night out it probably wouldn't have worked because of preconceived ideas about how we both look, so the show has worked.

"Or if we had met on a dating app, she would have definitely swiped past me, which is why I'm so glad we did the show, because we had a spark.

"You hear about dating shows and a lot of it is for fun, exposure and clout, and a lot of relationships are showmances. I've done all of them, but now I've got the real deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd never do reality TV again, but I'm very thankful to have met Sadie through it."

Sadie was initially unaware about the meme, which Danny says helped their relationship blossom at the start.

He only explained it to her after a group of lads approached him asking for photos in the Trafford Centre, Manchester.

Danny said: "In the Trafford Centre people were asking for photos, so I had to explain it to Sadie, but she didn't judge me or find it cringey, she thought it was funny and by then we were fully together so it hasn't affected the relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not too bad getting recognised now. At the start when it first came out, I'd say 80% of the comment on social media were negative and that's why I came off those platforms.

"But since embracing it, I'd say 80% of my interactions are positive. But even if you were Mother Teresa you'd still get bad comments.

Danny and business partner Zack McGuirk. | Danny Andrews / SWNS

Danny has used his experience of being associated with rice cakes to create a business in the food industry in March 2024.

He works with business partner and friend, Zack McGuirk, 38, employing five people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny said: "People would stop for photographs and laugh their heads off and they would always think of me with rice cakes and I thought I could create a protein rice cake and I asked my friend, Zack, if we should go for it.

"We've had lots of success in the first year, and we've done it all ourselves - all the merch is made and sent out off our own bat.

"Lots of memes come and go, but people still remember mine because it was the first internet meme, and now younger people watch me on TikTok, it's crazy that I make money from something that I used to absolutely hate.

"It's mainly online sales off the website at the moment and to get to the next level we need to get into supermarkets - and we're in talks right now.

"All I've worked on is changing Britain's first meme into a brand - and I think I've just about managed to do it."