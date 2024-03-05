Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the launch night of the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, researchers at the CSGO Gambling site CSGOLuck have examined the social media profiles of all ten contestants to establish which celebrity is the most influential on social media and how much they can earn per sponsored post.

The research revealed that Love Island’s Ekin-Su, a former student at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and resident of Preston, is the most influential Celebrity Big Brother contestant of them all, despite big names like Sharon Osbourne and Ferne Britton being in the mix.

The 29-year-old former Love Island winner has the highest Instagram following of the whole lineup, with over 3.5 million followers and can earn up to £32,799 per sponsored Instagram post, the highest potential social media earnings of all the Celebrity Big Brother contestants. This is 3,745% more than Marisha Wallace’s Instagram earning post potential, who landed 10th place on the list.

Ekin- Su has been named the most influential Celebrity Big Brother housmate. Credit: ITV plc.

Commenting on the findings, a spokersperson from CSGOLuck said: “It’s fascinating to see which Celebrity Big Brother contestants have the most influence on social media and who has the opportunity to currently make more significant earnings outside of the show. It’ll be interesting to see if this year's contestants seize the opportunity to increase their public visibility and exposure, which can lead to enhanced career opportunities and a boost in their personal brand. It’ll be exciting to follow the show along and see how the rankings can change on most influential celebrity depending on how the audience perceives them.

“For Ekin-Su who faced setbacks after her rise to fame, participating in a high-profile show like Celebrity Big Brother could serve as a strategic move to revitalize her career and embark on a new chapter of success in the entertainment industry.”

What methology was used?

The study analysed the Instagram follower counts of the Celebrity Big Brother contestants from their official Instagram accounts since the first episode aired on Monday 4th March 2024.

The research also looked at the highest-earning aspect of Instagram, for sponsored post, story and reel.

The information was sourced from inbeat.co, which uses real Instagram data based on real collaborations with influencers to calculate a user’s performance and earning potential.