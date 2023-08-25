Edna Stringer, who lives in Farington Moss, will be marking the occasion today (Friday, August 25) with an afternoon tea for 45 people at her sheltered accommodation, followed by a family meal on Sunday.

She said: “Reaching 100 feels like a privilege – I’ve witnessed the world change in so many way from the struggles of the Second World War to the birth of the NHS to technological advancements.

Edna Stringer enjoying her 100th birthday party

"What’s kept me going all these years is keeping busy and keeping my brain active with puzzles and conversations with family.

"When I retired I spent the next 30 years making patchwork quilts, and I’m so grateful for the many friends I made through patchwork, who I’m still in touch with today.”

Edna’s story

Born and raised in Barrow-in-Furness to the Rigg family, Edna Elizabeth Stringer had a happy childhood on the coast before the Second World War broke out when she was 16. She had to grow up fast and worked hard to support the British war effort through her work at the print works, the shipyard and the fire station.

Celebrating 50 years WI membership in 2006

Against the backdrop of the conflict, she met John Stringer at a local dance and the pair hit it off immediately. They got married as soon as they could following the end of the war, on her 23rd birthday – August 25, 1946.

They went on to have two sons, Roger and Stephen, and in 1956 the family relocated to Murray Avenue in Farington Moss.

When the boys were older, Edna worked full time doing accounts for a quantity surveyor.

Edna has also been a huge part of the local community through her love of patchwork and her commitment to various groups, including Moss Side Women’s Institute, St Paul’s Church and Mother’s Union.

Edna with her newest great-grandson, Wolfie, born 100 years apart.

She’s now a proud ‘Granma’ to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who are spread across the globe from Dublin to Atlanta.

Her love of travelling and meeting new people have kept her sharp following the passing of husband John in 1974, and now she’s less mobile she impresses her friends and family by keeping up to date with Facebook, Instagram and even Pinterest.

She puts her longevity down to routine and a determination to keep learning and adapting.

“So lucky”

Edna as a child in Barrow

“We’re so lucky to celebrate my mum, Edna’s, 100th birthday with her", said son Stephen.

"She’s experienced hard times but always inspires us with her resilience, determination and ability to make friends wherever she goes.