The intake at Lea Community Primary School in Greaves Town Lane, is set to rise from 270 to 420, and will result in an increase in staff numbers from 41 to 55.

At the time of consultation last year, County Councillor Jayne Rear, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: "The county council is responsible for making sure that we have enough high-quality school places available to meet demand.

"Housing developments, plus an increase in the birth rate, means we need to consider how further primary and secondary places could be provided."

Big changes are planned at this Preston primary school

Lea Primary and Longridge High School were both chosen for expansion.

What’s planned?

There will be an increase to two classes in every year group, and a review of the school's current accommodation has suggested that the best option is to build five new classrooms, toilets, a hygiene room, attached to the existing building by a new corridor.

The area proposed for development is currently used as a trim trail and is situated on a grassed area. The trim trail will be relocated within the school grounds, adjacent to the existing Key Stage 2 classrooms.

This trim trail area is where the new classrooms will be built

What will it look like?

The main school building comprises of buff-coloured brickwork with contrasting red brick band courses, and it is proposed that the same pattern is carried through to the new build with brickwork colours to match.

The new roof materials, pitch and eaves details will also match what is already there.

New playground and parking areas

The increase in pupils and teachers will also result in the need for additional carparking and hard playground areas.

A new playground is proposed to the north of new temporary classrooms to be brought in, and two additional carparks with a total of 22 spaces are planned for the front of the school from the existing Greavestown Lane entrances.

What will happen during construction?