Eden plans are subject of Lancaster University talk at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Members of the public are invited to join the event – which is part of the new Lancaster University lecture season – either in person or online for a special evening with Sir Tim Smit KBE, the co-founder of the Eden Project.

The event will begin with a talk by Sir Tim on how ‘the Green Enlightenment’ starts now.

This talk will be followed by Sir Tim in conversation with Prof Vanessa Toulmin, director of city and culture at the University of Sheffield and chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, discussing the attraction of Morecambe as a site for Eden Project North and much more.

An artist's impression of Eden North.

This will be followed by a question and answer session and a wine reception for those joining in person.

To find out more about joining the event, which is on Thursday May 26, 6.30pm to 8pm, go online here.