A top TV and stage actress has been announced as the lead of an exciting play heading to Lancashire next year.

Top TV and stage actress Kara Tointon (Pygmalion, Mr Selfridge, Strictly Come Dancing) will star in the RSC’s sparkling new production of The Constant Wife at Blackpool Grand Theatre this January.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s acclaimed production of W. Somerset Maugham’s ‘sparkling comedy of ill manners’ is brought to The Grand on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 2026 by award-winning producer David Pugh and luxury British cruise line Cunard directly before it opens in the West End, and is directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and adapted by Olivier-Award winner Laura Wade (Rivals, Posh, Home, I’m Darling).

What is ‘The Constant Wife’?

Originally penned by W. Somerset Maugham in 1926, The Constant Wife is a glittering comedy packed that asks what happens when ‘for better or worse’ is put to the test.

It’s 1927 and Constance Middleton is a very unhappy woman. “Nonsense” says her mother “she eats well, sleeps well, dresses well and she’s losing weight. No woman can be unhappy in those circumstances.” Constance is the perfect wife and mother, and her husband is as devoted to her as he is to his mistress, who just happens to be her best friend. Far from being undone, Constance responds with surprising self-possession, refusing to play by society’s expectations…

With original music by renowned jazz artist Jamie Cullum, this exciting new production comes to Blackpool hot on the heels of its critically acclaimed premiere at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon- Avon.

Former Eastenders actress Kara Tointonwill star in the RSC’s new production of The Constant Wife at Blackpool Grand Theatre this January. | submit

Who is Kara Tointon?

Kara Tointon is a celebrated TV and stage actress best known for her roles as Rosalie Selfridge in ITV’s Mr Selfridge and Dawn Swann in the BBC soap EastEnders as well as her extensive stage work, which includes Eliza Dolittle in Pygmalion and Olivia in Twelfth Night for the RSC.

The now 42-year-old also danced to victory on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 lifting the glitterball with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

What has been said about the show?

Five-time Olivier Award and two-time Tony Award winning producer, David Pugh, said: “I’m delighted to have commissioned Laura Wade to adapt this comedy and to be working with the Royal Shakespeare Company on this new production of The Constant Wife. Partnering again with Cunard, with whom I’ve had such a wonderful ongoing relationship, continues to be a joy. For me, in the times that we’re in, there is nothing better than to bring comedy to audiences in theatres all around the UK and to hear people laughing.”

RSC Co-Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans said: “Our ambition is to bring joy to as many audiences as possible, deepening our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, and sowe are thrilled to be bringing The Constant Wife to stages across the UK, following its success at the Swan in Stratford. It will be so exciting to get back into the rehearsal room with our new company, led by the brilliant Kara Tointon, and for us to bring Laura Wade’s razor-sharp script to life.”

Katie McAllister, President of Cunard, added: “As sponsor of the UK tour, Cunard is extremely proud to support this fresh, witty and thoroughly entertaining production, following its great success in Stratford Upon Avon. We are also delighted to be working again with both the Royal Shakespeare Company and David Pugh.”

Where can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets for The Constant Wife starring Kara Tointon can be bought online here.

Pricess start from £10.

You can also phone the Blackpool Grand Theatre box office on 01253 290190 or visit in person.

The Constant Wife starring Kara Tointon (Pygmalion, Mr Selfridge, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing) is at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday 16 January at 7.30pm and Saturday 17 January 2026 at 2pm and 7.30pm prior to the West End.

Matinee and evening performances available.

You can also see all the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre and Blackpool Winter Gardens this October here.